Hannah Cornelius' father among State witnesses in sentencing proceedings
Three State witnesses could testify in aggravation of sentence Hannah Cornelius’ rape and murder trial.
Cheslin Marsh, who survived the attack, has been left deaf in one ear.
State prosecutor, Advocate Lenro Badenhorst, says that he intends calling Cornelius’ father and aunt, as well as Marsh's mother to testify in aggravation of sentence.
Three of the four men convicted in the trial Vernon Witbooi, Geraldo Parsons and Eben Van Niekerk have been found guilty of rape and murder, as well as attempted murder.
Along with a fourth accused, Nashville Julius, they have also been convicted on charges of kidnapping and robbery.
Sentencing proceedings get underway Thursday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
