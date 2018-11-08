Gordhan expected to meet with Mkhwebane over Ivan Pillay retirement package
Gordhan confirmed on Wednesday that Busisiwe Mkhwebane has subpoenaed him to appear before her next week as part of an investigation into the 2010 package offered to Ivan Pillay.
JOHANNESBURG – Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to meet with the Public Protector to explain his role in the early retirement package offered to a former South African Revenue Services (Sars) deputy commissioner.
Gordhan confirmed on Wednesday that Busisiwe Mkhwebane has subpoenaed him to appear before her next week as part of an investigation into the 2010 package offered to Ivan Pillay.
In a statement to the Zondo commission of inquiry, Gorhan describes the Public Protector's investigation as part of the "misuse and abuse of public powers for suspicious objectives".
Former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams withdrew fraud charges against Gordhan and two former Sars officials, Oupa Magashula and Pillay, in 2016.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Dept investigates after pictures emerge of inmate living in luxury in jail
-
EFF asked to provide proof that SACP received donations from VBS Bank
-
Blade Nzimande: Govt hasn’t taken any decision to scrap e-tolls
-
SA car of the year semi-finalists announced
-
Sarb: SA’s financial stability threatened by MTN’s $10bn Nigeria bill
-
Gigaba apologises for pinky finger gesture in Parliament
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.