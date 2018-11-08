Popular Topics
Gordhan expected to meet with Mkhwebane over Ivan Pillay retirement package

Gordhan confirmed on Wednesday that Busisiwe Mkhwebane has subpoenaed him to appear before her next week as part of an investigation into the 2010 package offered to Ivan Pillay.

FILE: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN
FILE: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN
3 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to meet with the Public Protector to explain his role in the early retirement package offered to a former South African Revenue Services (Sars) deputy commissioner.

Gordhan confirmed on Wednesday that Busisiwe Mkhwebane has subpoenaed him to appear before her next week as part of an investigation into the 2010 package offered to Ivan Pillay.

In a statement to the Zondo commission of inquiry, Gorhan describes the Public Protector's investigation as part of the "misuse and abuse of public powers for suspicious objectives".

Former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams withdrew fraud charges against Gordhan and two former Sars officials, Oupa Magashula and Pillay, in 2016.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

