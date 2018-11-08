Four injured in ‘chemical reaction’ fire at Boksburg factory
Emergency management services spokesperson William Ntladi says there are many substances in that area that could have caused the accident.
JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Emergency Services say they’re investigating the cause of an explosion at a chemical factory in Boksburg.
Four people were seriously injured in the blast that was allegedly caused by a chemical reaction.
Emergency management services spokesperson William Ntladi says all four victims were rushed to a hospital.
Ntladi says there are many substances in that area that could have caused the accident.
“The 210-litre drum containers, which were inside the workshop where the ones which physically ripped off the roof of the workshop. We managed to contain and sustain everything, and the fire was extinguished,” Ntladi said.
