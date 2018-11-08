Faf hints at changes to the Proteas

With the World Cup only a few months away, Faf du Plessis says building a balanced team that’s ready for the tournament is still the priority.

CAPE TOWN - Despite their excellent performance in the first ODI, Proteas captain Faf du Plessis hinted there could be changes ahead of second ODI against Australia taking place at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

“We're still looking at combinations. Yes, we played really good in the previous game and the obvious thing would be to play the same team. We are constantly thinking how we can make sure we get guys even more experienced for the World Cup or still fine tuning that balance where we believe we can have that perfect balance.”

While Imran Tahir has solidified his place in the team and is all but guaranteed a spot in the World Cup squad, Du Plessis says he would like to give the second spinner Tabraiz Shamsi a go in a bid to get some more matches under his belt.

“Shamsi has bowled well against Australia and an X-factor bowler as well. The conditions do not necessarily allow, especially the first two grounds where the ball doesn’t spin much. In the Big Bash, the spinners do play a role but then you have to slog the spinner.”

Andile Phehlukwayo did his World Cup chances no harm after picking up three wickets in the first ODI, however, there are two other all-rounders, Chris Morris and Dwaine Pretorius, in the squad and Adelaide could see them deployed as final auditions for the showpiece event next year conclude.

“We've obviously got Chris Morris who is an X-factor player. He comes into our balance when we look at playing two all-rounders together and then we’ve got Dwaine Pretorius which would be a straight swap for Andile Phehlukwayo at number seven, those are the options that we're looking at.”