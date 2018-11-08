Ex-leader leads preliminary results in Madagascar presidential poll
Voters are eager to get a winner who will tackle the impoverished Indian Ocean island’s myriad problems including unemployment and corruption.
ANTANANARIVO - Counting of votes from a presidential poll was underway in Madagascar early Thursday with former leader Andry Rajoelina commanding a slim lead in early results from a small number of polling stations.
Preliminary results from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released early Thursday from about a hundred polling stations out of more than 24,000 showed Rajoelina ahead of his two main rivals with 44.4% of the vote.
The poll pits Rajoelina against incumbent President Hery Rajaonarimampianina who is seeking a second term in office and another former leader Marc Ravalomanana. The contest has drawn a total of 36 candidates.
Voters are eager to get a winner who will tackle the impoverished Indian Ocean island’s myriad problems including unemployment and corruption.
Ernest Razafindraibe an electoral official told Reuters voter turnout was 45%.
“Even if the results are not yet official, the trend of victory of the Malagasy people and Madagascar is emerging,” Rajoelina told his supporters late Wednesday at his campaign headquarters in the capital.
Ravalomanana, too promised victory to his supporters, “I encourage you to be calm and to be careful, not to take into account some misleading figures...we will win, do not worry.”
Because of the unusually high number of contestants, few expect an outright winner and the poll is widely expected to go into a second round. This would involve only the two top candidates and would be held on Dec. 19.
On Wednesday the head of the European Union’s observer mission, Cristian Preda, said his team deployed across the country had not yet detected any anomalies in the polls, which he said were key for the restoration of Madagascar’s democratic credentials.
Observers and Malagasy are hoping for the second peaceful election since the upheaval of 2009 when Ravalomanana was forced out of office by protests led by Rajoelina in what international organisations such as the African Union said was a coup.
Popular in World
-
Saudi makes $1bn bid for partnership with SA defence group Denel
-
[CARTOON] Keep On Trumping
-
At least 11 reported wounded in California bar shooting
-
[WATCH] Trump: I never use racist remarks
-
Impressive, unlikely and downright weird: new Guinness World Records
-
US issues travel alert for Tanzania following crackdown on homosexuals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.