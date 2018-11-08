Dutch pensioner uses legal channels to change age to boost dating prospects
Emile Ratelband wants to shift his birthday from 11 March 1949 to 11 March 1969, comparing the change to identifying as being transgender.
JOHANNESBURG – A Dutch pensioner has started a legal battle to legally change his age and boost his dating prospects.
Emile Ratelband wants to shift his birthday from 11 March 1949 to 11 March 1969, comparing the change to identifying as being transgender.
Mr Ratelband argues that he feels discriminated against because of his age and that it was affecting his employment chances and his success rate on the dating app, Tinder.
Ratelband further argued that according to his doctors, he has the body of a 45-year-old, and described himself as a "young god".
The pensioner also said he would renounce his pension if he switched his birth date.
A local court in the south-east of Amsterdam is expected to rule on the case within four weeks.
Popular in World
-
Saudi makes $1bn bid for partnership with SA defence group Denel
-
[CARTOON] Keep On Trumping
-
At least 11 reported wounded in California bar shooting
-
[WATCH] Trump: I never use racist remarks
-
Impressive, unlikely and downright weird: new Guinness World Records
-
US issues travel alert for Tanzania following crackdown on homosexuals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.