Dutch pensioner uses legal channels to change age to boost dating prospects

Emile Ratelband wants to shift his birthday from 11 March 1949 to 11 March 1969, comparing the change to identifying as being transgender.

JOHANNESBURG – A Dutch pensioner has started a legal battle to legally change his age and boost his dating prospects.

Mr Ratelband argues that he feels discriminated against because of his age and that it was affecting his employment chances and his success rate on the dating app, Tinder.

Ratelband further argued that according to his doctors, he has the body of a 45-year-old, and described himself as a "young god".

The pensioner also said he would renounce his pension if he switched his birth date.

A local court in the south-east of Amsterdam is expected to rule on the case within four weeks.