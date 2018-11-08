Drake honours late fan with his new tour outfit

The ‘In My Feelings’ hitmaker was devastated to hear that Kay had passed away and has now revealed his ongoing tribute to the youngster.

LONDON - Drake has had his late fan’s initial sewn into his tour outfit so he’s “got her with him” all the time.

The In My Feelings hitmaker was devastated to hear that Kay - who he met through the Make A Wish foundation - had passed away and has now revealed his ongoing tribute to the youngster as he continues his Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour.

Captioning an image of the K he has had embroidered into the shoulder pad of his tour outfit, he wrote: “got you with me every night now @the.kaydiaries (sic)”

Her family responded to the post, calling Kay Drake’s “guardian angel”.

Alongside a yellow heart emoji, they wrote in the comment section: “She’s now your guardian angel! We love and appreciate you - via The Family (sic)”

The pair met through the foundation, which helps poorly youngsters fulfil their wishes.

Taking to Instagram after it was revealed she had passed, he wrote: “Gonna miss you a whole lot. We met through to make a wish and we built a genuine bond you would text me and check on me while I was on tour and tell me positive things and share your dreams and goals.

“I am crying in this pic, but it was tears of joy because we just prayed for you with your father. I am sorry I missed your text on my birthday that’s eating my soul right now, but you know how much I loved you and was looking forward to seeing you after the tour. I don’t know why I am writing this on IG I just need to get it out cause it’s sitting heavy on my heart. Will remember you forever K! @the.kaydiaries (sic)”