Dirco confirms 2 journos detained in Tanzania back at their hotels

It is understood that officials who identified themselves as working with the Tanzanian immigration authority detained and interrogated the pair on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG – The International Relations Department has confirmed that journalists Angela Quintal and Muthoki Mumo have now returned to their hotel rooms after being detained in Dar es Salaam.

It is understood that officials who identified themselves as working with the Tanzanian immigration authority detained and interrogated the pair on Wednesday night.

Quintal is a former South African editor and now the Africa programme coordinator at the Committee to Protect Journalists.

She sent out an SOS alert on Facebook last night saying that they were being taken away for interrogation.

Officials apparently searched their belongings, confiscated their passports and took them to an unknown location.

Dirco's Ndivhuwo Mabaya says it's still unclear why they were detained.

(edited by Leeto M Khoza)