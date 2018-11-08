Dept: Gordhan’s statement to state capture inquiry inexplicably leaked

In a statement leaked on Wednesday night, Gordhan revealed he had been subpoenaed by the Public Protector to explain his role in the early retirement package offered to former Sars official Ivan Pillay.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Enterprises ministry says that Pravin Gordhan's statement to the state capture commission of inquiry was inexplicably leaked to the media.

In a statement leaked on Wednesday night, Gordhan revealed he had been subpoenaed by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to explain his role in the early retirement package offered to former South African Revenue Service (Sars) Deputy Commissioner Ivan Pillay.

In the explosive statement, expected to be submitted to the state capture inquiry next week, Gordhan says he believes the current investigation into the early retirement package offered to Pillay in 2010 is an abuse of power.

Gordhan adds that he believes that the fightback is aimed at countering the work done by public servants and political office bearers to "re-capture" the state.

He has also expressed concern about intimidation harassment and racism against those appearing before the Zondo Commission.

Gordhan says the cost of being honest is high for him personally, as well as for his family and colleagues, but it’s a price paid to ensure South Africa transforms from its apartheid past and its recently captured state.

Now in a statement released on Thursday, Gordhan’s office says it’s not in a position to respond to queries, given the regulations governing the Zondo commission.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)