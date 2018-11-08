De Lille lays criminal complaint against several DA members

Patricia de Lille has been threatening to take legal steps for months now, since they shared a social media post of an alleged fake Auditor-General report.

CAPE TOWN - Former Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has laid a criminal complaint against several Democratic Alliance (DA) members for alleged fraud.

The post claimed that De Lille breached the Municipal Finance Management Act over the management of revenue from the MyCiTi bus services.

The former mayor has set her sights on four party officials: Mike Waters, Henk Hugo, Shehana Kajee and Bronwynn Engelbrecht.

She wants them investigated for fraud, defamation of character and crimen injuria.

"I've done this because I have attempted to raise these issues before with the party. It is indefensible that public representatives insult and spread fake news about the Auditor-General."

They allegedly shared a screenshot of an Auditor-General document apparently "revealing" De Lille’s involvement in alleged mismanagement at the City of Cape Town. The document also suggests she failed to report misconduct.

De Lille says that the document is fake, as the signature is not that of the Auditor-General. She adds that when she contacted the AG's office to enquire, oficials there denied knowing anything of its existence.