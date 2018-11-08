Damage to MyCiTi buses following attacks at R10m

Just this week alone, there have been two arson attacks on buses.

CAPE TOWN - The cost of damage to several MyCiTi buses has been put at R10 million.

Two buses were set alight in the space of 24 hours this week in Dunoon and Khayelitsha. Another two buses were damaged in attacks a few weeks ago.

The City of Cape Town's Luthando Tyalibongo says: “For safety and security, we’ll deploy staff from law enforcement, metro police and traffic to provide escort duties of the MyCiTi buses as the city cannot afford to lose buses critical to the public transport network.”

Police are investigating whether the incident can be linked to an illegal strike among some MyCiTi employees.

The striking workers, employed by a number of companies contracted to help run the service, are still demanding to be employed directly by the municipality.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)