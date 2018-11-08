Popular Topics
Cobras suffer first defeat to Lions

Fast bowler Craig Alexander ended with three for 52 as the hosts fell from their overnight 186 for five to 246 all out on the last morning.

FILE: Bizhub Highveld Lions celebrate a victory. Picture: @HighveldLions/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Fast bowler Craig Alexander claimed three of the five remaining wickets to wrap up a convincing 186-run win for the Highveld Lions over four-day domestic series leaders, the Cape Cobras on the final day of their clash in Paarl on Thursday.

The fast bowler ended with three for 52 as the hosts fell from their overnight 186 for five to 246 all out on the last morning.

There were also three-fours from spinners Bjorn Fortuin (3/37) and Aaron Phangiso (3/77) in a solid overall performance from the Lions that inflicted a first loss of the campaign on the Cobras.

Defeat overshadowed another good display by Pieter Malan, who recorded his third century of the season by making 101 (235 balls, 13 fours), while young all-rounder Jason Smith did his reputation no harm as he struck 74 (132 balls, eight-fours).

The pair's performances apart, it was a disappointing effort from the home side with the bat, considering their efforts so far this season – their poor 1st innings display where they were bowled out for 138 contributed significantly to the loss at Boland Park.

The Cobras remain at the summit of the four-day table with the Lions jumping to second for now.

