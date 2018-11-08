Chrissy Teigen hilariously responds to mom-shamer
The model gave a witty response to an Instagram user who judgmentally commented on the fact she was bottle feeding her five-month-old son Miles.
LONDON - Chrissy Teigen gave a witty response to an Instagram user who judgmentally commented on the fact she was bottle feeding her son.
The 32-year-old model gave a witty response to an Instagram user who judgmentally commented on the fact she was bottle feeding her five-month-old son Miles in a picture shared by her husband John Legend.
The All Of Me hitmaker - who also has two-year-old daughter Luna with the brunette beauty - shared the adorable snap of Teigen snuggled up with the tot while bottle feeding him backstage at The Voice, where Legend acts as a coach, and captioned the post: “Wild scene backstage at @nbcthevoice.” (sic)
The user then commented: “You no longer breastfeed?”
Teigen replied: “John never breastfed Miles.”
The ‘Lip Sync Battle’ host has a history of silencing trolls who criticise her and earlier this year, she took on a follower who messaged her to tell her that her new haircut made her “face look huge”.
Teigen was far from impressed when her follower urged her to grow back her locks because her new bob style did not suit her round face.
The follower wrote: “You look beautiful, but you should grow your hair long again. Girls with round faces should not have short hair like that ... It makes your face look huge. Been there ... believe me ... LONG HAIR. (sic)”
In her reply to the comment, Teigen wrote: “Honestly wow thank you because when I wake up each morning I wonder what @bcnjw would do and then I try to make her happy, so this was a mistake on my part.”
Since Teigen’s retort, the user closed down their account.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.