Case against three former Sars officials to resume in court
Ivan Pillay, Johan van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg are accused of spying on the Scorpions in 2007 when they were investigating late national police commissioner Jackie Selebi.
PRETORIA - The case against three former South African Revenue Service (Sars) officials returns to the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Ivan Pillay, Johann van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg are accused of spying on the Scorpions in 2007 when they were investigating late National Police Commissioner Jackie Selebi.
At the previous court appearance in September, the State agreed to allow the defence team to view part B of the docket but not to have a copy of it.
Counsel for the trio has been fighting to have full access to the docket, since their first appearance in March.
Eyewitness News understands that despite the State’s undertaking, the defence has not had full sight of part B of the docket. The full contents of part A has also not been disclosed.
It’s unclear why the State is reluctant to hand over the file, but more legal wrangling is expected in court on Thursday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
