Business owners in PE come out in support of Andile Lungisa
The Nelson Mandela Bay Black Business Caucus tried to disrupt a meeting on Wednesday between ANC deputy secretary Jessie Duarte and the party's provincial executive committee.
CAPE TOWN – A group of business owners has come out in support of controversial Port Elizabeth African National Congress (ANC) official Andile Lungisa.
The Nelson Mandela Bay Black Business Caucus tried to disrupt a meeting on Wednesday between ANC deputy secretary Jessie Duarte and the party's provincial executive committee (PEC).
The PEC is trying to have Lungisa removed as a mayoral committee member at the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.
Lungisa was convicted of assaulting a fellow councillor and sentenced to two years in prison. He's appealing his conviction and punishment.
The organisation's Lithemba Singaphi says: “As small black business, we already engaged with the mayoral council. There was a lot of commitment that was made in that collision led by Bobani. Andile is leading a very strategic department.”
Attempts to get the comment from the party national and provincial leadership have failed.
