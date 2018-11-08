Brockie delighted after breaking goal scoring drought

Jeremy Brockie says he was feeling the pressure of not finding the back of the net in a competitive game for Masandawana and saw players like Phakamani Mahlambi and Toni Silva utilised in the number 9 role.

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie says he is happy he finally ended his near 12-month goal scoring drought with his left-footed volley in Sundowns’ 3-1 win over Free State Stars in an Absa Premiership encounter.

The New Zealand international has endured a frustrating time at his new club since signing from SuperSport United in the January transfer window and has struggled to settle in at the league champions.

“The hardest part about not scoring for so long was to keep myself motivated mentally. Ever since I arrived in the country I have scored goals consistently and got the move that I wanted to Sundowns. I knew it was going to be difficult, but I thought that I would have been able to adapt a little bit quicker than I did. But the longer the time went on without scoring the more pressure I put on myself.”

Brockie then fell out of favour for a period of nine games, which he says helped him think about ways to break the deadlock.

“The eight or nine games I sat on the sidelines for gave me a lot of time to think about my game and I spent some time with my family and they gave me a lot of support together with close friends. So, I felt really good to be able to score again.”

With the proverbial monkey now off his back, Brockie says he is eager to score more goals as his side prepare to face highflying Orlando Pirates who are top of the league table.

“I definitely want more goals and I feel really good about Saturday’s match against Pirates. Now that the first one is out of the way in a competitive game, hopefully, they will start to flow more freely and cement my place in the starting eleven and help this club get to the top of the table where it should be.”