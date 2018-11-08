Botswana locals feast on buffaloes which drowned ‘fleeing lions’
Mass drownings of buffaloes are not uncommon in Botswana, but never on this scale.
PRETORIA - Local villagers along the Chobe River that divides Botswana and Namibia are butchering the carcasses of almost 500 buffaloes that drowned on Tuesday.
The beasts are believed to have stampeded into the river to escape a pride of lion.
Mass drownings of buffaloes are not uncommon in Botswana, but never on this scale.
Previous incidents have involved around 50 of the beasts.
A local game lodge owner said the herd numbers more than 1,000.
The Buffaloes are believed to have been scared by the lion on a dark night with the moon obscured by cloud.
The animals ran into the water because the river banks in the area are very high.
Locals who woke to the sight of the carcasses soon arrived with their butcher’s knives.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Africa
-
Lions suspected in drowning of 400 buffaloes in Botswana
-
47 dead as buses collide in Zimbabwe: police
-
Journalist jailed in Cameroon for 'attacking state security'
-
Saudi makes $1bn bid for partnership with SA defence group Denel
-
Ramaphosa: Africa Investment Forum will make continent next global frontier
-
SA High Commission in Tanzania expected to meet journos detained by authorities
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.