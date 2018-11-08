Botswana locals feast on buffaloes which drowned ‘fleeing lions’

Mass drownings of buffaloes are not uncommon in Botswana, but never on this scale.

PRETORIA - Local villagers along the Chobe River that divides Botswana and Namibia are butchering the carcasses of almost 500 buffaloes that drowned on Tuesday.

The beasts are believed to have stampeded into the river to escape a pride of lion.

Previous incidents have involved around 50 of the beasts.

A local game lodge owner said the herd numbers more than 1,000.

The Buffaloes are believed to have been scared by the lion on a dark night with the moon obscured by cloud.

The animals ran into the water because the river banks in the area are very high.

Locals who woke to the sight of the carcasses soon arrived with their butcher’s knives.

