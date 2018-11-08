Boks recall Willie, Faf and Mostert for France

The inclusion of Willie le Roux, Faf de Klerk and Franco Mostert, who share close to a century of international caps, is the only change announced by coach Rassie Erasmus.

The inclusion of Le Roux, De Klerk and Mostert, who share close to a century of international caps, is the only change announced by coach Rassie Erasmus, the SA Rugby director of rugby, to the run-on team when he confirmed the Springbok match-23 on Thursday.

#FRAvRSA Springboks Xv - Forwards:



8. Warren Whiteley

7. Duane Vermuelen

6. Siya Kolisi (c)

5. Pieter-Steph du Toit

4. Franco Mostert

3. Frans Malherbe

2. Malcolm Marx

1. Steven Kitshoff — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) November 8, 2018

Le Roux takes over the fullback duties from 20-year-old Damian Willemse, while regular number nine De Klerk comes in at scrumhalf to replace Ivan van Zyl, with the rest of the backline kept unchanged.

Mostert replaces the injured Eben Etzebeth, who sustained a foot injury in last weekend’s 12-11 loss to England at Twickenham. That’s the solitary change in the forwards.

With the availability of the Boks’ European-based players, Erasmus also brought in three changes to the bench.

Vincent Koch, Francois Louw and Cheslin are set to provide impact off the bench.

Erasmus was happy to have a few more hardened Test match players in his ranks.

“It’s good to have the experienced players back in the starting team for France. I thought Damian and Ivan did very well last week against England, but you need as much experience as possible playing away from home. We are building squad depth for the Rugby World Cup and they will be back in the mix as the tour progresses.”

#FRAvRSA Springboks XV - Backs



15. Willie le Roux

14. Sibusiso Nkosi

13. Jesse Kriel

12. Damian de Allende

11. Aphiwe Dyantyi

10. Handre Pollard

9. Faf de Klerk — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) November 8, 2018

Etzebeth was not considered because of an injury he picked up against the English and Erasmus did not want to rush him.

“We believe it would be better not to rush Eben as we still have two Tests left on the tour after the match against France. Franco has started in eight of our 11 Tests this year and he starts with Pieter-Steph du Toit, who is obviously also a good option to move to loose forward later in the match.”

Erasmus has described the French side as dangerous, adding the home side will provide the Springboks with a stern examination.

“The French are very physical and skilful, and we will have to be good on defence and also be disciplined,” said Erasmus.

“The conditions here in the northern hemisphere demand a different approach and while we created a lot of opportunities last week we have to better with our execution.”