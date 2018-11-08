Boks recall Willie, Faf and Mostert for France

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
Go

Boks recall Willie, Faf and Mostert for France

The inclusion of Willie le Roux, Faf de Klerk and Franco Mostert, who share close to a century of international caps, is the only change announced by coach Rassie Erasmus.

FILE: SA Rugby’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter.
FILE: SA Rugby’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter.
52 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The experienced trio of Willie le Roux, Faf de Klerk and Franco Mostert were recalled this week and immediately they are back in the Springbok starting team for Saturday’s Test against France at the Stade de France in Paris.

The inclusion of Le Roux, De Klerk and Mostert, who share close to a century of international caps, is the only change announced by coach Rassie Erasmus, the SA Rugby director of rugby, to the run-on team when he confirmed the Springbok match-23 on Thursday.

Le Roux takes over the fullback duties from 20-year-old Damian Willemse, while regular number nine De Klerk comes in at scrumhalf to replace Ivan van Zyl, with the rest of the backline kept unchanged.

Mostert replaces the injured Eben Etzebeth, who sustained a foot injury in last weekend’s 12-11 loss to England at Twickenham. That’s the solitary change in the forwards.

With the availability of the Boks’ European-based players, Erasmus also brought in three changes to the bench.

Vincent Koch, Francois Louw and Cheslin are set to provide impact off the bench.

Erasmus was happy to have a few more hardened Test match players in his ranks.

“It’s good to have the experienced players back in the starting team for France. I thought Damian and Ivan did very well last week against England, but you need as much experience as possible playing away from home. We are building squad depth for the Rugby World Cup and they will be back in the mix as the tour progresses.”

Etzebeth was not considered because of an injury he picked up against the English and Erasmus did not want to rush him.

“We believe it would be better not to rush Eben as we still have two Tests left on the tour after the match against France. Franco has started in eight of our 11 Tests this year and he starts with Pieter-Steph du Toit, who is obviously also a good option to move to loose forward later in the match.”

Erasmus has described the French side as dangerous, adding the home side will provide the Springboks with a stern examination.

“The French are very physical and skilful, and we will have to be good on defence and also be disciplined,” said Erasmus.

“The conditions here in the northern hemisphere demand a different approach and while we created a lot of opportunities last week we have to better with our execution.”

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA