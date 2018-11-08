Big retailers gear up for Black Friday

Most retailers have already begun promoting some of their Black Friday in-store and online deals, with more to be revealed closer to the day.

JOHANNESBURG - Black Friday is a few weeks away and while shoppers prepare their pockets for the multitude of sales, big retailers have already left the starting block in their preparations.

This year's Black Friday falls on 23 November. South African shoppers taking part could save an average of R2,587, according to a new survey.

Clicks' online stores will be having sales of up 70% off electrical, beauty, household, health and baby products.

Clothing retailer Mr Price begins its specials on 19 November all the way through to Cyber Monday on 26 November, while online store Zando will have sales of up to 90% on Black Friday.

Pick n Pay has already kicked off its sales run with discounts of up to 50% leading up to the day, while Checkers is yet to reveal much on what it will have on offer. For now, shoppers are encouraged to sign up to be the first to get a glimpse of the retailer's sales.

Online department store Takealot, which is notorious for bulking under the heavy weight of traffic on Black Friday every year, says it's beefing up its servers so shoppers don't miss out on the thousands of deals it has with discounts of up to 60%.