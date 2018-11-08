'Africa needs to empower youth & women to fuel growth'

President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the Africa Investment Forum in Sandton on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the African continent needs to focus on empowering the youth and women if it wants to be a global player.

The president was speaking at the Africa Investment Forum in Sandton on Thursday.

The inaugural conference saw attended by several African heads of state and several representatives from the business sector.

Ramaphosa says governance on the continent should also be improved.

“Africa needs to empower its youth; it needs to also empower its women so that they can fuel the growth that we are bound to have on our continent. It needs to improve governance as well and promote peace and stability.”

