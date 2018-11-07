Zungu: I wanted to show support to Rulani & my childhood club Pirates
Bongani Zungu tweeted late on Tuesday night that Mokwena has made Pirates a top team again.
JOHANNESBURG - Injured Bafana Bafana star Bongani Zungu has clarified his tweets regarding Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena.
Zungu tweeted late on Tuesday night that Mokwena has made Pirates a top team again, following their 2-1 win over Polokwane City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium that took them to the top of the Absa Premiership table.
Zungu’s statement was prompted by Cape Town City head coach Benni McCarthy’s clapback response to the Amiens midfielder, criticising him of a lack of respect for Pirates head coach Micho Sredojevic and Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane.
November 7, 2018
