Zuma: DA should’ve raised legal fees issue years ago
Jacob Zuma’s counsel told the court that the DA knew as far back as 2008 that the state attorney’s office was paying his legal fees.
PRETORIA – Former President Jacob Zuma has argued that if the Democratic Alliance (DA) had concerns about the state paying his legal fees, they should have raised the issue many years ago.
This was among Zuma’s counter-arguments to the DA and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s application to have him personally pick up the tab for about 12 years’ worth of litigation.
The state attorney’s office has picked up the tab since 2005 and continued to pay through the drawn-out spy tapes legal challenge.
The former president is currently on trial in the High Court in Durban, where he faces fraud and corruption changes alongside French arms firm Thales.
Zuma’s counsel told the court that the DA knew as far back as 2008 that the state attorney’s office was paying his legal fees.
If they had an issue with the arrangement, the party should have approached the courts within 180 days of obtaining that information.
The DA told the court that Zuma was never entitled to have his legal bills paid by the state because the criminal case against did not relate to conduct linked to his office.
The EFF says at least R32 million has been spent defending Zuma in court.
The party also wants Zuma’s former attorney Michael Hulley to pay back the fees he received from the state.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
Pandemonium breaks out in Parliament
-
[WATCH] Gigaba's pinky in Parly has everybody confused
-
Gigaba let off the hook by Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee
-
'We cannot revert to raw racism and separation of ourselves'
-
Ramaphosa tells Parly that Bosasa's R500k payment made to son above board
-
MPs trade blows and insults during Ramaphosa’s Q&A session
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.