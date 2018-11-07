Zim's MDC slams state broadcaster for suggesting party planning insurgency

The MDC is urging supporters to brace for mass protests but insists the demonstrations will be peaceful.

HARARE - Zimbabwe's opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has slammed the state broadcaster for suggesting the party is planning an insurgency.

The MDC is urging supporters to brace for mass protests but insists the demonstrations will be peaceful.

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation ran a story this week with the headline ‘Chamisa plans revolt against elected government.’

That was a reference to the protests the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC party has said it's planning against a worsening economic crisis, and what the opposition maintains was a stolen presidential poll.

At the party's anniversary rally in October, Chamisa said demonstrations would show President Emmerson Mnangagwa the power of the people.

Party spokesman Jacob Mafume says the state broadcaster’s claim that the party is planning an insurgency in an attempt to block MDC activities.

The MDC says it will abide by the law, though that doesn't appear to mean it will back down on the protest threat.

(Edited by MIhlali Ntsabo)