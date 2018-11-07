West Rand Municipality asks smaller municipalities to help pay salaries
Workers say they will only return to work once they have been given an assurance that salaries will be paid indefinitely.
JOHANNESBURG - The West Rand District Municipality has requested money from three local municipalities to help pay this month's salaries.
Workers say they will only return to work once they have been given an assurance that salaries will be paid indefinitely.
Employees abandoned their posts on Tuesday after medical aid, housing allowances and provident funds were not paid.
Money was deposited with VBS Mutual Bank which hasn't been recovered.
A task team has been set up to look into the finances of the municipality which has invested over R70 million to embattled VBS Bank.
Last week, a group of frustrated employees stormed a municipal council meeting and held councillors hostage demanding last month’s salaries be paid.
The South African Municipal Workers' Union says they have been assured that this month's salaries will be paid.
Spokesperson Siseko Siyothula says: “They’re going to ask the three municipalities like Mogale City, Merafong and Rand West to contribute about R2.5 million each.”
A meeting to update workers has been set for Wednesday afternoon.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.