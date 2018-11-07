West Rand Municipality asks smaller municipalities to help pay salaries

Workers say they will only return to work once they have been given an assurance that salaries will be paid indefinitely.

JOHANNESBURG - The West Rand District Municipality has requested money from three local municipalities to help pay this month's salaries.

Workers say they will only return to work once they have been given an assurance that salaries will be paid indefinitely.

Employees abandoned their posts on Tuesday after medical aid, housing allowances and provident funds were not paid.

Money was deposited with VBS Mutual Bank which hasn't been recovered.

A task team has been set up to look into the finances of the municipality which has invested over R70 million to embattled VBS Bank.

Last week, a group of frustrated employees stormed a municipal council meeting and held councillors hostage demanding last month’s salaries be paid.

The South African Municipal Workers' Union says they have been assured that this month's salaries will be paid.

Spokesperson Siseko Siyothula says: “They’re going to ask the three municipalities like Mogale City, Merafong and Rand West to contribute about R2.5 million each.”

A meeting to update workers has been set for Wednesday afternoon.