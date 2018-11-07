Van Wyk ready for ‘last chance’ World Cup qualification opportunity

This is the 12th time that Banyana will be at the Continental showpiece but their target in the tournament is a plane ticket to France next year.

JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk says she is ready to have a last dig at trying to help her side qualify for the Fifa Women’s World Cup for the first time ever, that will be staged in France in June 2019.

Van Wyk spoke at the squad announcement for the upcoming Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana next week, with the tournament serving as a qualification tool for the top three African teams.

Desiree Ellis’ team are in Group B alongside tournament defending champions Nigeria who they face in their opening game, before they face Zambia three days later and Kenya in their final group match.

This is the 12th time that Banyana will be at the Continental showpiece but their target in the tournament is a plane ticket to France next year, something that the record all-time capped Banyana Captain says will be their last chance at qualification.

“This Afcon tournament is very important for me, as it could be the last opportunity I have to go to a World Cup. It is something that I visualize on a daily basis especially now that the Afcon is nearing and we’re about to play our first game of the tournament.”

Van Wyk says that qualify for the World is a topic that often comes up with her teammates too.

“Its something we always talk about and I always say to the players, that this is our moment to make history twice in one tournament, to win the Afcon for the first time and qualify for the World Cup in the process.”

Banyana jet off to Ghana on Friday where they will begin their preparations for the tournament with a warm-up friendly match against the hosts on the 11th of November before they kickoff their campaign against Nigeria on the 17th of November.