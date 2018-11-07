Trump calls on Republicans, Democrats to 'work together'
US President Donald Trump says infrastructure and healthcare are two areas where the Congress can unite.
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump expressed hope Wednesday that Republicans and Democrats can "work together" after midterm elections that left the lower house of Congress under Democratic control.
Trump also praised Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader and likely next speaker of the House of Representatives, saying he gave her "a great deal of credit" and extending an olive branch of sorts.
"Hopefully we can all work together next year to continue delivering for the American people. Including on economic growth, infrastructure, trade, lowering the cost of prescription drugs," he said at a White House news conference.
Trump has also hailed a "big day" for Republicans after his party lost the House of Representatives in the US midterm elections but increased their majority in the Senate.
"It was a big day yesterday, an incredible day," Trump added.
"And last night... the Republican Party defied history to expand our Senate majority while significantly beating expectations in the House."
