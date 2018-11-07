Treasury commits to aiding cash-strapped West Rand municipality
A group of municipal workers last week stormed a council meeting and held executive members hostage - demanding that salaries be paid.
JOHANNESBURG – Treasury says that it is committed to assisting the cash-strapped West Rand Municipality as it has failed to meet its financial obligations, including paying salaries.
Some employees on Tuesday abandoned their posts after third-party benefits such as medical aid and housing allowances were not paid in the last three months.
Treasury spokesperson Jabulani Skhakhane says: “There’s work been done to look at what it is that has landed the municipality in the dire financial position that is in and then the next step will look at what are the solutions.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
