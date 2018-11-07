Top SA boxer denies doping charge
The WBC tweeted that Kevin Lerena had 'tested positive' but did not provide further details, however, the boxer was adamant he did not violate any laws.
CAPE TOWN - South African boxer Kevin Lerena denied his doping charge after the World Boxing Council (WBC) confirmed he had tested positive for a banned substance.
The WBC tweeted that Lerena had "tested positive" but did not provide further details, however, the boxer was adamant he did not violate any laws.
I’ve worked too long & too hard to throw away my career by doping. I’ll be fighting this VADA charge harder than any of my fights. I believe in fighting clean. I’d never put my career in jeopardy this way. I will clear my name, no matter what it takes. Thanks 4 your support. pic.twitter.com/9QBDtCaPkW— Kevin Lerena (@Kevin_Ko_Lerena) November 7, 2018
Lerena went on to explain how the positive test came about.
“I ingested the (non-performance enhancing) medicine in error, the medicine in question being one prescribed to my wife. It was a mix-up, no more, no less. I have had many urine tests and never once come up dirty.”
“I have no reason to dope. I am recovering from a heavy shoulder op and all my focus is on rehabilitation. My next fight is four to five months away. I’d have to be an idiot to be knowingly use anything illegal. I would never put my career in jeopardy this way, not with so many unfulfilled goals and a family to support.”
BREAKING NEWS: Boxer Kevin Lerena tested positive in a test by @Vada_Testing done in October 18, in Johannesburg, South Africa.— World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) November 7, 2018
The Clean Boxing Program protocol will now begin.#WBC #Boxing #CBP #CleanBoxing pic.twitter.com/Edqcv0A6lA
The 26-year-old Lerena is the current IBO World Cruiserweight champion, he turned professional in 2009 and has a professional record of 21-1.
Popular in Sport
-
Benni McCarthy slams 'disrespectful' Bongani Zungu over tweets
-
Cristiano Ronaldo a goal & money-making machine for Juventus
-
Purple patch lifts Orlando Pirates to top spot
-
Baxter defends his players over Seychelles beach photos
-
Polokwane City duo named Absa Premiership coach & player of the month
-
Hanoi Grand Prix to begin in 2020 - F1 boss
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.