Go

Top SA boxer denies doping charge

The WBC tweeted that Kevin Lerena had 'tested positive' but did not provide further details, however, the boxer was adamant he did not violate any laws.

South African boxer Kevin Lerena. Picture: @WBCBoxing/Twitter.
South African boxer Kevin Lerena. Picture: @WBCBoxing/Twitter.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - South African boxer Kevin Lerena denied his doping charge after the World Boxing Council (WBC) confirmed he had tested positive for a banned substance.

The WBC tweeted that Lerena had "tested positive" but did not provide further details, however, the boxer was adamant he did not violate any laws.

Lerena went on to explain how the positive test came about.

“I ingested the (non-performance enhancing) medicine in error, the medicine in question being one prescribed to my wife. It was a mix-up, no more, no less. I have had many urine tests and never once come up dirty.”

“I have no reason to dope. I am recovering from a heavy shoulder op and all my focus is on rehabilitation. My next fight is four to five months away. I’d have to be an idiot to be knowingly use anything illegal. I would never put my career in jeopardy this way, not with so many unfulfilled goals and a family to support.”

The 26-year-old Lerena is the current IBO World Cruiserweight champion, he turned professional in 2009 and has a professional record of 21-1.

