Third suspect linked to Pete Mihalik's murder arrested

CAPE TOWN - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the assassination of prominent defence advocate Pete Mihalik.

The police's Andre Traut has confirmed the arrest.

He is expected to join two other men arrested on the day Mihalik was shot dead while dropping off his children at school in Green Point last week Tuesday.

The lawyer's son was wounded, while his daughter managed to flee the car when a shooter on foot opened fire.

The third man will join two co-accused in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Together, they are accused of murdering Mihalik in a broad daylight hit, just over a week ago.

A gunman came up to the defence advocate's car as he dropped his children off at their school in Green Point.

He shot Mihalik in the head, killing him instantly.

