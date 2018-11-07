Supreme Court rejects Henri van Breda’s leave to appeal conviction, sentence
He was sentenced to three life terms for the murder of his mother, father and brother and the attempted murder of his sister.
CAPE TOWN - The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has rejected convicted murderer Henri van Breda’s leave to appeal his judgment and conviction.
He was sentenced to three life terms in June for the murder of his mother, father and brother and the attempted murder of his sister.
Van Breda's legal team has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the SCA rejected their application for leave to appeal.
They received a court order informing them of the decision.
Van Breda opted to approach the Supreme Court after his application for leave to appeal was dismissed by the Western Cape High Court.
During his trial, Van Breda claimed a balaclava-clad intruder was responsible for the murders of his parents and brother and the attempted murder of his sister.
The court did not believe his version and in June, the 23-year-old was slapped with three life sentences and an additional 15 years.
