Satawu probing dismissal of 300 drivers after testing positive for dagga

Innovative Staffing Solutions says the drivers were sacked because their actions violated the code of ethics.

A marijuana plant. Picture: Pixabay.com
A marijuana plant. Picture: Pixabay.com
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) says it will look into the matter of 300 drivers fired after testing positive for marijuana.

Innovative Staffing Solutions says the drivers were sacked because their actions violated the code of ethics.

This comes just two months after the Constitutional Court legalised the private use of marijuana.

Satawu's Zanele Sabela says the dismissals are suspicious.

“We’ll be following up but we do need to put a word out there that these drivers must get in touch with us and then we must go through to the CCMA.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

