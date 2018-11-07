Sakhekile Ndudula's wife says she was prosecuted maliciously for his murder
Bulelwa Ndudula was found not guilty of murdering her politician husband Sakhekile Ndudula last month.
CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed it's received a letter from lawyers for a woman who claims she was maliciously prosecuted for the murder of her husband.
She was arrested in September last year, a few days after her husband was shot dead in East London.
The NPA's Tsepo Ndwalaza says: “It’s not a letter of suing, but it’s a letter that was directed to the acting Director of Public Prosecutions complaining, saying she was prosecuted maliciously.”
Ndudula was denied bail for over two months until a successful appeal in the Grahamstown High Court.
“There are reports that are still pending in terms of the prosecutors that were doing prosecution and after that, we will be in a better position to understand what it is that is there.”
