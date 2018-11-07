Sakhekile Ndudula's wife says she was prosecuted maliciously for his murder

Bulelwa Ndudula was found not guilty of murdering her politician husband Sakhekile Ndudula last month.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed it's received a letter from lawyers for a woman who claims she was maliciously prosecuted for the murder of her husband.

Bulelwa Ndudula was found not guilty of murdering her politician husband Sakhekile Ndudula last month.

She was arrested in September last year, a few days after her husband was shot dead in East London.

The NPA's Tsepo Ndwalaza says: “It’s not a letter of suing, but it’s a letter that was directed to the acting Director of Public Prosecutions complaining, saying she was prosecuted maliciously.”

Ndudula was denied bail for over two months until a successful appeal in the Grahamstown High Court.

“There are reports that are still pending in terms of the prosecutors that were doing prosecution and after that, we will be in a better position to understand what it is that is there.”