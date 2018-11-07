SABC to implement inquiry recommendations as matter of urgency
The commission on Tuesday released its report which revealed that the broadcaster's HR department failed to follow procedures outlined in the SABC’s policy on sexual harassment.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says its priority is now to urgently implement the recommendations of the independent commission of inquiry into sexual harassment at the public broadcaster.
The commission on Tuesday released its report which revealed that the broadcaster's HR department failed to follow procedures outlined in the SABC’s policy on sexual harassment.
The commission has recommended that a number of the cases be revisited urgently.
SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe says while reputation is important to the SABC, it is not currently the focal point.
“I think the focus is not on building reputation but doing what’s right. In matters like this, because of the seriousness, you can’t paper over the cracks, you’ve to deal with this quite aggressively.”
The public broadcaster has been advised to review its sexual harassment policy to be in line with both international and domestic laws.
WATCH: SABC: reputation building not the focus after sexual harassment inquiry
