SABC rejects Safa’s latest deal for Nigeria match

CAPE TOWN - Acting South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Russell Paul says, as it stands, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will not be broadcasting the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Nigeria after the national broadcaster rejected the latest offer from the football body.

Paul says the SABC is not willing to compromise and find a short-term solution broadcast the match to the public.

“We have offered them the game, they have declined. At this stage, simply, the answer is no.They [SABC] have refused to budge, and they are sticking to as we would say their ‘skewed ideology’ that football is costing them money.”

Paul believes the SABC is wrong to sideline and blame football rights as a reason for their massive financial losses over the past two years. The SABC had a net loss of R622 million for the 2017/18 financial year, compared to R977 million in the previous financial year

“It’s patently clear that of R2.1 billion loss, football contribution today is 0.1%. So how they can allege that football is causing them to be out of pocket is just unexplainable. Unfortunately, the public is the one that is facing the brunt. We are also saying, at the same time, the public needs to understand that this is a long-haul thing and not a quick fix scenario, although we did give the SABC a solution for the game.”

The SABC allegedly offered Safa R10 million for all national team broadcasting rights (including Banyana Banyana and age group teams), before that the SABC paid R110 million per annum for the very same rights.

Paul reiterated that football was being treated unfairly in the fallout of the SABC’s financial crisis.

“They shouldn't be looking to football to find out where they made their losses but I'm not going to be the one that explains that. They are the ones in their own press conference stated where the money was going. They gave an explanation of where they made their losses and how they made their losses. So, we don't believe football contributed to their losses.”