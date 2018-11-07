Rand firmer as US election verdict dents dollar
The rand is down nearly 15% against the greenback this year, but has made strides in recent weeks due to a return of global risk appetite and easing of local political concerns.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed on Wednesday, extending an overnight rally, as dollar buyers favoured caution and assessed U.S. mid-term election results to gauge the possible impact on policy and consequences for global growth.
At 0640 GMT, the rand was 0.21% firmer at R14.0900 per dollar, having reached a one-week best of R14.0300 overnight as the Democratic Party wrested control of the US House of Representatives from the Republicans.
The dollar index was down 0.26% in early trade.
"The rand is holding firmly onto its gains, as it wanders in territory last seen in October, while the dollar remains under pressure," said Bianca Botes, treasury manager, Peregrine Treasury Solutions.
The rand is down nearly 15% against the greenback this year but has made strides in recent weeks due to a return of global risk appetite and easing of local political concerns.
With the R14.20 technical resistance level cleared, the currency is seen testing the R14.00 pivot, which could unlock further gains, traders said. Thursday’s rate decision by the Federal Reserve will likely temper rand bulls in the session.
Bonds also firmed, with the yield on government’s 10-year paper down 2.5 basis points to 9.115%.
Stocks were set to open flat at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange’s Top-40 futures index up 0.08%.
Popular in Business
-
Sarb: Recovering VBS Bank money could take years
-
[LISTEN] Some shopping malls in SA to charge R5 parking from 2019
-
Airlink & FlySafair abandon plans to merge
-
Police bolster security in Sandton as Africa Investment Forum begins
-
Google touts progress in fight against piracy
-
Ramaphosa says Bosasa payment made to his son is above board
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.