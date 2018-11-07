Ramaphosa tells Parly that Bosasa's R500k payment made to son above board

DA party leader Mmusi Maimane is also questioning why the money was paid into a trust account and not Andile Ramaphosa’s business account.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Parliament that he believes a R500,000 payment made to his son by facilities management company, Bosasa, was above aboard.

But the Democratic Alliance is not satisfied and says the contract, which Ramaphosa says his son showed him, should be made public.

Party leader Mmusi Maimane is also questioning why the money was paid into a trust account and not Andile Ramaphosa’s business account.

Maimane has a sworn affidavit from Petrus Venter, an auditor whose company was contracted by Bosasa. In it, Venter claims that he was told by Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson that the payment was for Ramaphosa’s son.

Asked to set the record straight, Ramaphosa explained that his son Andile had a financial consultancy that does work for a number of companies, including Bosasa.

“And this payment I can assure you, Mr Maimane, that I asked him at close range whether this was money that was obtained illegally, unlawfully and he said that this was a service that was provided. To this end, he actually showed me a contract.”

Maimane now wants Ramaphosa to make the contract public and to spell out the services his son rendered to Bosasa. The company, now known as African Global Operations, has been the focus of investigations into tender rigging.

Ramaphosa says he’s told his children they may not do business with government departments or state-owned entities and that he’d be the first to hold them to account if they got involved with any illegality or corruption.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)