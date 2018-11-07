Qatar announces aid for Gaza amid Israel truce talks
The Gulf state will provide $100 each to 50,000 poor families in the 'next few days', a statement from Qatar's Gaza Reconstruction Committee said late Tuesday.
GAZA – Qatar has announced it will provide temporary support to 50,000 impoverished Gaza families as mediators attempt to broker a truce between the Palestinian territory's Islamist rulers Hamas and Israel.
The Gulf state will provide $100 each to 50,000 poor families in the "next few days", a statement from Qatar's Gaza Reconstruction Committee said late Tuesday.
The beneficiaries are being selected in coordination with the Hamas-led authorities.
Separately on Tuesday, cash-strapped Hamas announced that civil servants would receive the majority of their salaries for the first time in months.
Hamas has controlled Gaza since ousting forces loyal to the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority in a near civil war in 2007.
Since then, the Islamists have fought three wars with Israel, which maintains a crippling blockade of Gaza.
Egypt and the United Nations have been brokering indirect negotiations that would see Hamas end months of often violent protests along the border in exchange for Israel easing its blockade.
In an Israeli-approved deal, Qatar has started buying additional fuel for Gaza's sole power station, allowing planned outages to be reduced to their lowest level in recent years.
Qatar is a long-time ally of Hamas, an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood.
Popular in World
-
Loss of US House leaves Republicans more tied to Trump than ever
-
French police detain woman after bomb threat at Dunkirk hospital
-
King embarks on rare Saudi tour as Khashoggi crisis rages abroad
-
Google touts progress in fight against piracy
-
US abruptly postpones top-level North Korea talks
-
Turkey threatens Syria's Kurds: A headache for the US?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.