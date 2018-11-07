PTA journo allegedly assaulted by police says family still traumatised
Police broke into Frans Machate’s Equestria home last week and ransacked his office.
JOHANNESBURG - A Pretoria-based journalist who was allegedly assaulted by police says his family is still in shock following the ordeal.
He says the officers then beat him in front of his wife and children before taking him to Silverton police station where he was charged with drunk driving and assault. However, he denies the charges laid against him.
Machete says he is still uncertain what caused police to act in the manner they did, but he suspects that it is linked to his work.
Machete says he is going to make sure that justice is served for him and his family, saying police should not act above the law.
“They did not even read my rights as they were charging me, and I refused to even sign the docket.”
The journalist says he had to organise counselling for his family after the incident because they could not stop crying.
“My kids have been crying ever since the incident, they have been traumatised, including my wife as well.”
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate says it's investigating the matter.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
