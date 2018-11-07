Proteas Women downed by Australia in final World T20 warm-up match

Another disappointing batting performance saw the Proteas women suffer a 46-run defeat in their second and final official ICC Women’s World T20 warm-up match against Australia in Guyana on Tuesday.

South Africa were restricted to 84/9 at the end of their allotted overs, chasing the Southern Stars’ 130/4 after the former T20 world champions won the toss and elected to bat first.

The Proteas’ scorecard made for bleak reading, with Chloe Tryon’s 14 from 10 being the team’s top score, followed by Mignon du Preez’s 13 off 18 and Suné Luus’ 11 off 22. The rest of the line-up did not reach double figures as openers Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee were dismissed for eight and a duck respectively. Robyn Searle and Marizanne Kapp rounded off the top order with scores of nine and seven respectively, painting a grim picture for the batters who followed.

Earlier in the match, Shabnim Ismail (2/19) and Kapp (1/15) got their side off to a good start with the ball, taking the first three Australian wickets in the first three overs of the match. They were 38/4 after 11 overs after Suné Luus (1/36) chipped in with a scalp of her own when she bowled Nicola Carey for 11.

Lanning came in at number five and returned unbeaten for 65 from 51 deliveries (8x4s, 1x6), steering her side away from danger. She and Rachel Haynes (29* off 27 balls, 3x4s) batted themselves to a defendable total in the end.

While the tournament starts on 9 November, South Africa’s first appearance in the tournament proper is against Sri Lanka on the 12th, giving the team a few more days to address their challenges.