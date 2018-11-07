Presidency probing application to oppose DA court bid to remove Gigaba, Dlamini
On Tuesday, the Presidency distanced itself from the notice opposing the DA’s application seeking to declare the two ministers unconstitutional and invalid.
JOHANNESBURG – The Presidency says it’s investigating who filed an application on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, without his approval, to oppose the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s court bid calling for ministers Malusi Gigaba and Bathabile Dlamini to be axed.
On Tuesday, the Presidency distanced itself from the notice opposing the DA’s application seeking to declare the two ministers unconstitutional and invalid.
The DA argues that the two cannot be ministers as they had been found to have lied under oath in court cases.
The Presidency says whoever filed a notice to oppose the DA’s application did so without an instruction from the highest office.
The president’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, says that Ramaphosa is still deciding whether to oppose the application or not, saying he has until next week to take a decision.
When asked if it was the state attorney that filed the application in the North Gauteng High court, Diko said the Presidency still needs to ascertain that.
This whole drama is unfolding as the president continues to be put under pressure to take action against Gigaba after the Public Protector found he violated the Constitution and the executive members' ethics code when he lied under oath.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
Pandemonium breaks out in Parliament
-
[WATCH] Gigaba's pinky in Parly has everybody confused
-
'We cannot revert to raw racism and separation of ourselves'
-
Gigaba let off the hook by Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee
-
Zuma: DA should’ve raised legal fees issue years ago
-
Ramaphosa tells Parly that Bosasa's R500k payment made to son above board
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.