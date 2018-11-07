Presidency probing application to oppose DA court bid to remove Gigaba, Dlamini

On Tuesday, the Presidency distanced itself from the notice opposing the DA’s application seeking to declare the two ministers unconstitutional and invalid.

JOHANNESBURG – The Presidency says it’s investigating who filed an application on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, without his approval, to oppose the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s court bid calling for ministers Malusi Gigaba and Bathabile Dlamini to be axed.

On Tuesday, the Presidency distanced itself from the notice opposing the DA’s application seeking to declare the two ministers unconstitutional and invalid.

The DA argues that the two cannot be ministers as they had been found to have lied under oath in court cases.

The Presidency says whoever filed a notice to oppose the DA’s application did so without an instruction from the highest office.

The president’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, says that Ramaphosa is still deciding whether to oppose the application or not, saying he has until next week to take a decision.

When asked if it was the state attorney that filed the application in the North Gauteng High court, Diko said the Presidency still needs to ascertain that.

This whole drama is unfolding as the president continues to be put under pressure to take action against Gigaba after the Public Protector found he violated the Constitution and the executive members' ethics code when he lied under oath.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)