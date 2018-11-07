Prasa: 174 new vehicles not used due to lack of tracking devices

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
Go

Prasa: 174 new vehicles not used due to lack of tracking devices

‘The Citizen’ newspaper has reported that R57.6 million was used to procure the vehicles last year and the cars have not been used since they were delivered.

FILE: A view inside the Prasa repair depot on 28 May 2018, where trains are fixed, renovated and parts are shipped off for off-site repairs. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: A view inside the Prasa repair depot on 28 May 2018, where trains are fixed, renovated and parts are shipped off for off-site repairs. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) says the reason that 174 brand new vehicles have not been used in a year is due to a delay in the installation of tracking devices.

The Citizen newspaper has reported that R57.6 million was used to procure the vehicles last year and the cars have not been used since they were delivered.

Prasa says the cars cannot be allowed to operate without the trackers

Prasa's Nana Zenani says there’s been a delay in installing trackers into the vehicles because they were procured in bulk.

“You must understand that it’s a fleet for basically all the regions to operate. In fact, still returned cars,over a 100 here in Gauteng and obviously across all the regions.”

She says the process of installing trackers started on Monday.

“We had already procured the tracking contract. Obviously, we haven’t mentioned that because there was no question at the time.”

Despite this 12-month delay, Prasa says it's certain that the vehicles are still fit to be used.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA