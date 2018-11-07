Prasa: 174 new vehicles not used due to lack of tracking devices

‘The Citizen’ newspaper has reported that R57.6 million was used to procure the vehicles last year and the cars have not been used since they were delivered.

JOHANNESBURG – The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) says the reason that 174 brand new vehicles have not been used in a year is due to a delay in the installation of tracking devices.

Prasa says the cars cannot be allowed to operate without the trackers

Prasa's Nana Zenani says there’s been a delay in installing trackers into the vehicles because they were procured in bulk.

“You must understand that it’s a fleet for basically all the regions to operate. In fact, still returned cars,over a 100 here in Gauteng and obviously across all the regions.”

She says the process of installing trackers started on Monday.

“We had already procured the tracking contract. Obviously, we haven’t mentioned that because there was no question at the time.”

Despite this 12-month delay, Prasa says it's certain that the vehicles are still fit to be used.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)