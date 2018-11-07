Popular Topics
Police bolster security in Sandton as Africa Investment Forum begins

The forum, which starts on Wednesday morning, will focus on structuring deals attracting investors and facilitating transactions to unlock investment opportunities on the continent.

Delegates at the World Africa Investment Forum in Johannesburg on 7 November 2018. Picture: @africa_finance/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Twenty heads of foreign state delegates and a number of high-level CEOs will gather in Sandton over the next three days for the World Africa Investment Forum.

The forum, which starts on Wednesday morning, will focus on structuring deals attracting investors and facilitating transactions to unlock investment opportunities on the continent.

Police have bolstered security in Sandton with several streets around the convention centre closed off to traffic, including Maude and West streets.

The police's Katlego Mogale says officers will remain on sight until Friday.

“We’re advising that commuters allow for enough travel time or use alternative routes as these will be used by the heads of state and the ministers that will be coming for the forum. The streets will be opened again after the last event of the 9th.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

