Police bolster security in Sandton as Africa Investment Forum begins
The forum, which starts on Wednesday morning, will focus on structuring deals attracting investors and facilitating transactions to unlock investment opportunities on the continent.
JOHANNESBURG – Twenty heads of foreign state delegates and a number of high-level CEOs will gather in Sandton over the next three days for the World Africa Investment Forum.
Police have bolstered security in Sandton with several streets around the convention centre closed off to traffic, including Maude and West streets.
The police's Katlego Mogale says officers will remain on sight until Friday.
“We’re advising that commuters allow for enough travel time or use alternative routes as these will be used by the heads of state and the ministers that will be coming for the forum. The streets will be opened again after the last event of the 9th.”
“We believe in this room, we have enough to move faster than ever before. Now is the time for us to seize the opportunity” - AFC President & CEO Samaila Zubairu tells @AIFMarketPlace #Infrastructure #AfricaInvestmentForum pic.twitter.com/iUnavDL2Ua— Africa Finance Corp. (@africa_finance) November 7, 2018
It's an honour for the @GautengProvince to host the maiden #AfricaInvestmentForum. The Forum takes place at the most exciting times, says @David_Makhura at official opening of the Forum. pic.twitter.com/ddb8XzAWrH— Africa Investment Forum (@AIFMarketPlace) November 7, 2018
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
