WCED says agreement reached with parent group over transformation at RGJS
The group has demanded the resignation of Rustenburg Girls' Junior School's governing body chairperson. The concerned parents allege a black teacher was recently dismissed amid claims of racism.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says that an agreement had been reached between a group of parents at a Cape Town school over issues around transformation.
The group has demanded the resignation of Rustenburg Girls' Junior School's governing body chairperson. The concerned parents allege that a black teacher was recently dismissed amid claims of racism.
The provincial Education Department says the educator was dismissed over legitimate issues.
The department's Bronagh Hammond says that officials met with the group last year when the issue was first raised.
“We actually made an agreement with them that we’d have a series of agreements with them in 2018, which we have. There have been meetings between the WCED, school management body, school governing body and the concerned parents' group to find an agreement on these issues.”
The parent group wants transformation at the school prioritised.
The group's Nuraan Davids explains: “When you go into that school space you’re not going to see a reflection of that community. What concerned us and why we have doubts on what the school means by transformation, there are two main ways to ascertain whether change is happening. For me, the first concern is the teacher body. At this point, your typical black child in that school, the best that child is going to see is the cleaning staff. So the message is clear.”
Hammond adds: “The Western Cape Education Department remains committed to an ongoing process of reconciling the differences between all parties and ensuring that a participative process by all interested groups takes place. We will again offer to meet shortly and offer external specialist mediation.”
LISTEN: Parent group wants transformation at Rustenburg Girls’ Junior School
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Pandemonium breaks out in Parliament
-
[WATCH] Gigaba's pinky in Parly has everybody confused
-
Gigaba let off the hook by Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee
-
Moyane warns Ramaphosa of ConCourt consequences following axing
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 6 November 2018
-
[WATCH] Fists fly during Ramaphosa Q&A
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.