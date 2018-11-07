WCED says agreement reached with parent group over transformation at RGJS

The group has demanded the resignation of Rustenburg Girls' Junior School's governing body chairperson. The concerned parents allege a black teacher was recently dismissed amid claims of racism.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says that an agreement had been reached between a group of parents at a Cape Town school over issues around transformation.

The group has demanded the resignation of Rustenburg Girls' Junior School's governing body chairperson. The concerned parents allege that a black teacher was recently dismissed amid claims of racism.

The provincial Education Department says the educator was dismissed over legitimate issues.

The department's Bronagh Hammond says that officials met with the group last year when the issue was first raised.

“We actually made an agreement with them that we’d have a series of agreements with them in 2018, which we have. There have been meetings between the WCED, school management body, school governing body and the concerned parents' group to find an agreement on these issues.”

The parent group wants transformation at the school prioritised.

The group's Nuraan Davids explains: “When you go into that school space you’re not going to see a reflection of that community. What concerned us and why we have doubts on what the school means by transformation, there are two main ways to ascertain whether change is happening. For me, the first concern is the teacher body. At this point, your typical black child in that school, the best that child is going to see is the cleaning staff. So the message is clear.”

Hammond adds: “The Western Cape Education Department remains committed to an ongoing process of reconciling the differences between all parties and ensuring that a participative process by all interested groups takes place. We will again offer to meet shortly and offer external specialist mediation.”

