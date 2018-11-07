Over 500 WC primary, high school pupils test positive for drugs
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the drug of choice is dagga.
CAPE TOWN – Five hundred and sixty-two learners have tested positive for drugs in Western Cape primary and high schools in 2018.
Of the 145 primary school learners tested, 84 returned positive results.
Four hundred and seventy-eight high school learners were found to have used drugs after 655 learners were tested.
She says educators are trained in terms of the legislation and policies pertaining to search and seizures, as well as how to conduct drug tests.
Shelver adds there are legal grounds for testing without parents’ consent according to the Schools Act.
“The principal and his or her delegates may administer urine tests or other non-invasive tests to any learner if the principal has reasonable grounds to suspect the learner is in possession of or using alcoholic liquor or illegal drugs.”
She says if a learner has tested positive for alcohol or drugs, a meeting is held with the parent.
The principal may, if the parent requests, refer the learner to a rehabilitation institution for drug counselling.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
