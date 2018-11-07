Over 3,000 schools in SA only have pit toilets - audit

Water and sanitation committee chairperson Lulu Johnson says it is unacceptable that learners are still being exposed to the indignity of having to relieve themselves in the bushes.

CAPE TOWN - The Northern Cape and the Western Cape are the only two provinces where pit toilets have been eradicated.

This is according to the latest audit by the departments of Basic Education and Water and Sanitation.

A joint meeting of the basic education committee and the portfolio committee on water and sanitation was briefed on Wednesday on the implementation of a plan to address sanitation backlogs.

Water and sanitation committee chairperson Lulu Johnson says it is unacceptable that learners are still being exposed to the indignity of having to relieve themselves in the bushes.

The audit has found there are still over 3,000 schools in the country that only have pit latrines. Most of them are in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

The Water and Sanitation Department says grade R and disabled learners are the worst affected.

The department adds by 2020 pit latrines will be a thing of the past.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)