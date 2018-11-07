Over 250,000 Gauteng pupils placed at schools
The Department of Basic Education has once again reminded parents that late applications will be announced in due course.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says it has finalised the majority of placements for grade one and eight pupils for the 2019 academic year.
It says so far, just over 250,000 pupils have been placed and about 740 have not.
The department has once again reminded parents that late applications will be announced in due course.
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says some parents have opted to appeal their placements.
“We are aware that the process of waiting for placements is cumbersome and frustrating to parents and learners. This is to appeal for patience, as our officials are hard at work and committed to ensure that all learners are
placed.”
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Gigaba's pinky in Parly has everybody confused
-
Advocate Terry Motau unfazed by legal challenges to VBS Bank 'heist' report
-
[WATCH] Fists fly during Ramaphosa Q&A
-
3 men found guilty of murdering Hannah Cornelius
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 6 November 2018
-
Gigaba apologises for pinky finger gesture in Parliament
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.