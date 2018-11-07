Over 250,000 Gauteng pupils placed at schools

The Department of Basic Education has once again reminded parents that late applications will be announced in due course.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says it has finalised the majority of placements for grade one and eight pupils for the 2019 academic year.

It says so far, just over 250,000 pupils have been placed and about 740 have not.

The department has once again reminded parents that late applications will be announced in due course.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says some parents have opted to appeal their placements.

“We are aware that the process of waiting for placements is cumbersome and frustrating to parents and learners. This is to appeal for patience, as our officials are hard at work and committed to ensure that all learners are

placed.”