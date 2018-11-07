On-duty cop shoots & kills wife, himself at CT police station

The shooting apparently followed an argument between the couple.

CAPE TOWN - A 41-year-old police sergeant has shot and killed his 36-year-old wife and himself at the Hout Bay police station.

The police's Andre Traut says a case of murder and an inquest docket have been registered.

“It is alleged that the sergeant’s wife visited the police station where her husband shot and killed her during an apparent domestic dispute, he then shot himself. The sergeant was on duty at the time of the incident.”