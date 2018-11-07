Popular Topics
New CT mayor Dan Plato set to unveil new mayoral committee

Plato hasn't given an indication whether he'll start from scratch with a whole network team, or simply replace those Mayco members who've resigned.

Dan Plato has been voted in as the new mayor of Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Dan Plato has been voted in as the new mayor of Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Newly elected mayor Dan Plato will be unveiling his new mayoral committee this week.

Plato is wearing the mayoral chain again. He was voted in on Tuesday. Plato received 146 votes out of the 208 councillors present.

Before getting stuck into his job, Plato first needs to set up his own mayoral committee.

He hasn't given an indication whether he'll start from scratch with a whole network team, or simply replace those Mayco members who've resigned such as Suzette Little, Siyabulela Mamkeli and Brett Herron.

One thing is clear though: Plato plans to boost policing in the city. He'll start by recruiting more metro police officers.

“They cannot replace the role of the South African Police Service, but I will make sure that the city does what it can and plays its role when it comes to making our communities safer.”

Housing and traffic congestion are also some of the more pressing issues Plato needs to tackle.

WATCH: Meet the new mayor of Cape Town

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

