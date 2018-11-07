Mortimer Saunders found guilty of rape, murder of Courtney Pieters
Mortimer Saunders has been found guilty on charges of rape and premeditated murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters.
He was arrested shortly after her body was found in Epping Industria in May last year, nine days after she was reported missing from her Elsies River home.
During trial, the State rejected a guilty plea from Saunders because he claimed that the murder was not premeditated and would not plead guilty to rape.
He admitted to poisoning, choking and smothering the child, as well as performing a sex act on her lifeless body.
More to follow.
