MeToo, Brexit, environment inspire new dictionary entries
'Single-use' edged out 'MeToo' and 'whitewash' to top the list of 10 new and notable words that 'reflect an ever-evolving culture and the preoccupations of those who use it', according to the Collins Dictionary
LONDON - 'Single-use' was named the Collins Dictionary word of the year on Wednesday, following a four-fold increase in usage since 2013 in a reflection of increased concerns about sustainability.
It edged out 'MeToo' and 'whitewash' to top the list of 10 new and notable words that "reflect an ever-evolving culture and the preoccupations of those who use it", Collins said.
The wider 10 words of the year include ones inspired by Brexit, environmental concerns and the 2018 football World Cup.
'Single-use' describes items "whose unchecked proliferation are blamed for damaging the environment and affecting the food chain", said Collins.
It said public awareness of plastic adrift in the oceans had led to a global campaign to reduce the use of once-only items.
Another environment-related word on the list was 'plogging': a Scandinavian fitness craze that combines jogging with picking up litter.
'Vegan', a person who refrains from using any animal products, has become an increasingly mainstream lifestyle choice in recent years and so gets on the list.
"This has been a year where awareness and often anger over a variety of issues has led to the rise of new words and the revitalisation and adaptation of old ones," said Helen Newstead, Collins' head of language content.
"It's clear from this year's words of the year list that changes to our language are dictated as much by public concern as they are by sport, politics, and playground fads."
FANCY FLOSSING WITH GAMMON?
'MeToo', the movement seeking to expose and eradicate sexual harassment, makes the top 10.
Brexit, the 2016 word of the year, has inspired two new words on this year's list: 'backstop' and 'gammon'.
'Backstop' is defined as a system that may be used if no other arrangement is made.
The derogatory use of the word 'gammon' - a type of cured pork - has gained popularity as a term of abuse directed at the most reactionary pro-Brexit supporters, who are typically white, male and middle-aged.
'Whitewash' - casting a white actor as an ethnic minority character" - also makes the list.
There's a new term for manipulating others, often romantic partners, by continually feeding them false information until they doubt their sanity: 'gaslight'.
From the World Cup, 'VAR', an abbreviation of video assistant referee, makes the list.
The final word on the list is the 'floss' dance craze.
"The words in this year's list perhaps highlight a world at extremes - at one end, serious social and political concerns, and at the other, more light-hearted activities," said Newstead.
The list will join the online version of the dictionary and be considered for inclusion in future print editions.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 6 November 2018
-
[LISTEN] Some shopping malls in SA to charge R5 parking from 2019
-
The man who would be king, eventually: Prince Charles turns 70
-
Lerato Sengadi’s legal team denies evictions carried out at HHP’s home
-
Nigeria’s ‘Mona Lisa’ shown at home for first time since it resurfaced
-
Benefit of low-salt diet for heart failure uncertain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.